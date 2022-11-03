$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Although nobody on Wednesday’s $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, someone in Oregon was holding a $1 million winning ticket, the Oregon Lottery said Thursday.

The ticket was purchased Wednesday in Portland. Two $50,000-winning tickets were also bought in Portland and Troutdale.

The largest prize won in Oregon history was a $340 million jackpot in 2005.

The Powerball jackpot will rise to an estimated $1.5 billion for Saturday night. That’s the third-highest lottery prize in U.S. history and less than $100 million from the all-time record.

The Oregon Lottery says it has sold more than $6.77 million in tickets since Monday when the Powerball jackpot was $1 million.

About one-third of ticket sales will be returned to state beneficiaries to support economic development, education, veteran services and more, the lottery said.

Retailers who sell lottery tickets also receive added commissions. If one of them sells a jackpot-winning ticket, they receive a $100,000 bonus.

One piece of advice from the Oregon Lottery — be sure to sign the back of your ticket to ensure you can claim any prize. Also, be sure to consult with a trusted financial advisor to come up with a plan for how to handle your winnings.

Players also have one year to claim their prize. And remember that winners in Oregon are public record, so you cannot remain anonymous.