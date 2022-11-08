For the second time in less than a week, someone in Oregon has won $1 million in Powerball. It came as someone in California won the record $2.04 billion prize.
The Powerball website said there were 22 winners of a $1 million prize for having all five white ball numbers correct. That was spread out over 16 states, so it’s not clear if there was more than one winner in Oregon.
There was no immediate announcement on where the Oregon $1 million-winning ticket or tickets were sold.
There was also at least one $1 million winner in Washington state.
The last $1 million prize in Oregon was won with ticket sold in Portland for last Wednesday’s drawing.
About one-third of ticket sales will be returned to state beneficiaries to support economic development, education, veteran services and more, the lottery said.
Retailers who sell lottery tickets also receive added commissions. If one of them sells a jackpot-winning ticket, they receive a $100,000 bonus.
One piece of advice from the Oregon Lottery — be sure to sign the back of your ticket to ensure you can claim any prize. Also, be sure to consult with a trusted financial advisor to come up with a plan for how to handle your winnings.
Players also have one year to claim their prize. And remember that winners in Oregon are public record, so you cannot remain anonymous.