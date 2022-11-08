by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

For the second time in less than a week, someone in Oregon has won $1 million in Powerball. It came as someone in California won the record $2.04 billion prize.

The Powerball website said there were 22 winners of a $1 million prize for having all five white ball numbers correct. That was spread out over 16 states, so it’s not clear if there was more than one winner in Oregon.

There was no immediate announcement on where the Oregon $1 million-winning ticket or tickets were sold.

There was also at least one $1 million winner in Washington state.

The last $1 million prize in Oregon was won with ticket sold in Portland for last Wednesday’s drawing.