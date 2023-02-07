▶️ $747 million Powerball-winning ticket sold in Washington state

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The numbers have been drawn for an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot and according to the Powerball website, someone who bought a ticket in Washington state is taking home the big prize.

The numbers drawn late Monday night were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07.

No one had won the jackpot since Nov. 19, 2022, allowing the prize to grow larger with each of the game’s three weekly drawings. Monday’s jackpot was the ninth-largest in U.S. history.

Lottery officials normally take hours before announcing whether there has been a winning ticket sold, so this announcement was surprisingly quick.

The $747 million jackpot is for winners who opt for an annuity paid over 29 years. Higher interest rates have allowed those annuity payments to increase compared with earlier jackpots, when rates were lower.

Most winners prefer cash, which for Monday night’s drawing would be $403.1 million.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes drawing more players. That strategy certainly has worked recently, as someone in Maine won a $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize in January and a California player hit a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot last November. No one has claimed either of those prizes.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.