▶️ $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon

Someone in Oregon bought a $1 million Powerball ticket for Saturday night’s drawing. But nobody won the big prize, sending the jackpot to an estimated $747 million for Monday night’s drawing.

The Powerball website said $1 million tickets were sold in Oregon, Florida, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The Oregon Lottery did not immediately say where its winning ticket was purchased.

The numbers drawn were: 2, 8, 15, 19, 58 and Powerball 10.

The $747 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs Monday night is the ninth largest in U.S. lottery history and the latest in a string of huge lottery prizes. Someone in Maine won a $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize less than three weeks ago and a California player won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot last November.

The Oregon win is also the latest in a run of $1 million winners in the Beaver state. Two $1 million tickets were sold in last year’s run-up to the record Powerball jackpot and a $1 million Mega Miillions ticket was sold last month.

As recently as Jan. 13, the Oregon Lottery said one of those $1 million Powerball winnings, sold last November, had gone unclaimed.

The jackpots grow so large because the tough odds offer just a miniscule chance of matching all six numbers and winning the top prize. That enables the jackpots like Saturday night’s $700 million top prize to roll over and increase for months.

The last time someone overcame the odds of one in 292.2 million and won the Powerball jackpot was Nov. 19, 2022.

The $747 million estimate is for a winner who is paid through an annuity over 29 years. Winners usually opt for cash, which for Monday night’s drawing would be $403.1 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

