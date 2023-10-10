$150,000 Powerball ticket sold in Bend, one of four big prizes in Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A $150,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Bend for Monday night’s drawing. It was one of four big prizes won in Oregon for the $1.55 million jackpot.

The Oregon Lottery says a $1 million ticket was sold in Mill City. Tickets for $50,000 were sold in Medford and Eugene.

The Lottery says the locations where they were sold will not be released until winners come forward. The retailer that sold the $150,000 ticket will receive a bonus equal to 1% of the total prize — $1,500.

The winning numbers announced were: 16, 34, 46, 55, 67 and the Powerball 14. Nobody picked all six numbers, so the jackpot will rise to an estimated $1.73 million on Wednesday.

The Powerball website said there was a $2 million winner in Florida and $1 million winners in Oregon, California, Indiana and Virginia.

Since the current jackpot run up began on July 22, Oregon has produced a total of $7.1 million in winning Powerball prizes, the Lottery said. This is the first time two consecutive jackpot runs have produced billion dollar jackpots in the Powerball game.

There has been no winner for 35 consecutive drawings, since the last time someone won the top prize on July 19. That streak trails the record of 41 draws set in 2021 and 2022. The largest jackpot ever was a $2.04 billion Powerball prize hit by a player in California in November 2022.

The scarcity of Powerball jackpot winners reflects the game’s daunting odds of 1 in 292.2 million.

The $1.73 billion prize is for a sole winner who is paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 30 years. Most jackpot winners opt for cash, which for the next drawing Wednesday night would be an estimated $756.6 million.

Federal taxes eat into the winnings, and some states also tax big lottery prizes.

Approximately a third of sales from the game will be returned to state beneficiaries to support economic development, education, veteran services, state parks and more.

A few reminders if you are playing:

Always sign the back of your ticket so someone can’t take it and claim it as theirs.

Consult with a trusted financial planner or other financial professional to make a plan for the money.

Under Oregon law, the identities of winners are public record. You cannot choose to remain anonymous.

Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.