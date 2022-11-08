by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The numbers for a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot have been drawn following a nearly 10-hour delay and players were awaiting the announcement of a possible winner.

The numbers for the drawing held at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10.

The Multi-State Lottery Association says Monday night’s Powerball drawing was delayed until Tuesday morning because a participating lottery had issues processing sales. The association said it was against its policy to say which lottery had the delay.

The jackpot was reported as an estimated $1.9 billion on Monday, but was $2.04 billion Tuesday morning.

It wasn’t immediately known whether any jackpot-winning tickets were sold.

