▶️ Powerball prize soars to $1.2 billion; 4th-largest in US history

There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers.

The lack of a winner means the next drawing Wednesday night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot. If the winner chooses the one-time lump sum payment, they would take home $596.7 million.

The winning numbers drawn Monday were: white balls 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and the red power ball 13.

The increased jackpot will be the 4th-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.

Massive lottery jackpots have become more common in recent years as lottery officials have adjusted game rules and ticket prices to pump up the top prizes.

Just three months ago, someone won a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot — the other major multi-state lottey played in the U.S. The Powerball jackpot was last won on August 3. There have been 38 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

The odds of winning the big prize is 1-in-292.2 million. But Oregon lottery officials say you won’t make much of a dent in those odds whether you choose to buy 100 tickets or just one.

Five tickets sold in Oregon have previously won the Powerball jackpot. No ticket sold in Oregon has ever won the Mega Millions jackpot.

One thing Oregon contestants should know is this: If they win, staying anonymous will be pretty much impossible. The names of the lottery winners, the money they made, and the city in which they bought the ticket are all public records.

Chris Chiampis, a financial adviser in Bend, told us back in July that lottery winners should seek out a financial advisor, tax planner, public accountant and attorney.