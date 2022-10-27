The Powerball jackpot isn’t messing around. It increased another $85 million Thursday morning to an astounding $800 million. That now makes it the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history and second-largest ever for Powerball.

The new jackpot would have a cash payout of #383.7 million if someone took the one-time lump sum.

Nobody picked all six numbers for Wednesday’s $715 million drawing.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on August 3. There have been 36 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The next drawing is Saturday night.

If the streak continues into next week, it could cross into $1 billion territory. That would be the second $1 billon jackpot this year following the $1.337 billion Mega Millions winner on July 29.