The Powerball jackpot isn’t messing around. It increased another $85 million Thursday morning to an astounding $800 million. That now makes it the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history and second-largest ever for Powerball.
The new jackpot would have a cash payout of #383.7 million if someone took the one-time lump sum.
Nobody picked all six numbers for Wednesday’s $715 million drawing.
The Powerball jackpot was last won on August 3. There have been 36 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The next drawing is Saturday night.
If the streak continues into next week, it could cross into $1 billion territory. That would be the second $1 billon jackpot this year following the $1.337 billion Mega Millions winner on July 29.
The odds of winning the big prize is 1-in-292.2 million. For perspective, the odds of being struck by lighting once in your lifetime would be 1-in-15,000.
But, you’d have better luck winning Mega Millions or Powerball than filling out a perfect bracket in the NCAA Tournament. That’s 1-in-9.2 quadrillion.
Oregon is one of 45 states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands, that participates in Powerball and Mega Millions.
Five tickets sold in Oregon have previously won the Powerball jackpot. No ticket sold in Oregon has ever won the Mega Millions jackpot.
Powerball all-time largest jackpots
- $1.586 billion: Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets sold)
- $800 million: Oct. 29, 2022
- $768.4 million: March 27, 2019
- $758.7 million: Aug. 23, 2017
- $731.1 million: Jan. 20, 2021
- $699.8 million: Oct. 4, 2021
- $687.8 million: Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets)
- $632.6 million: Jan. 5, 2022 (two tickets)
- $590.5 million: May 18, 2013
- $587.5 million: Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets)
Mega Millions all-time largest jackpots
- $1.537 billion: Oct. 23, 2018
- $1.337 billion: July 29, 2022
- $1.050 billion: Jan. 22, 2021
- $655 million: March 30, 2012 (three tickets sold)
- $648 million: Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets sold
- $543 million: July 24, 2018
- $536 million: July 8, 2016
- $533 million: March 30, 2018
- $522 million: June 7, 2019
- $516 million: May 21, 2021