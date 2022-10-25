The Powerball jackpot skyrocketed to $700 million Tuesday morning after nobody picked all six winning numbers Monday night. That now makes it the ninth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.
The top prize Monday night reached $637.8 million for Monday night’s drawing. The winning numbers were 18-23-35-45-54 and the Powerball was 16. The multiplier was 4X.
Immediately after it was determined that nobody won, the jackpot was raised to $680 million. But that lasted only about 10 hours until it jumped again to $700 million. The estimated cash payout would be $335.7 million.
That number will likely grow before the Wednesday night drawing, although it would need to gain another $31.2 million to become the 8th-largest prize all-time.
The Powerball jackpot was last won on August 3. There have been 35 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.
The odds of winning the big prize is 1-in-292.2 million. For perspective, the odds of being struck by lighting once in your lifetime would be 1-in-15,000.
But, you’d have better luck winning Mega Millions or Powerball than filling out a perfect bracket in the NCAA Tournament. That’s 1-in-9.2 quadrillion.
Oregon is one of 45 states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands, that participates in Powerball and Mega Millions.
Five tickets sold in Oregon have previously won the Powerball jackpot. No ticket sold in Oregon has ever won the Mega Millions jackpot.
Powerball all-time largest jackpots
- $1.586 billion: Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets sold)
- $768.4 million: March 27, 2019
- $758.7 million: Aug. 23, 2017
- $731.1 million: Jan. 20, 2021
- $700 million: Oct. 26, 2022
- $699.8 million: Oct. 4, 2021
- $687.8 million: Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets)
- $632.6 million: Jan. 5, 2022 (two tickets)
- $590.5 million: May 18, 2013
- $587.5 million: Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets)
Mega Millions all-time largest jackpots
- $1.537 billion: Oct. 23, 2018
- $1.337 billion: July 29, 2022
- $1.050 billion: Jan. 22, 2021
- $655 million: March 30, 2012 (three tickets sold)
- $648 million: Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets sold
- $543 million: July 24, 2018
- $536 million: July 8, 2016
- $533 million: March 30, 2018
- $522 million: June 7, 2019
- $516 million: May 21, 2021