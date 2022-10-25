The Powerball jackpot skyrocketed to $700 million Tuesday morning after nobody picked all six winning numbers Monday night. That now makes it the ninth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

The top prize Monday night reached $637.8 million for Monday night’s drawing. The winning numbers were 18-23-35-45-54 and the Powerball was 16. The multiplier was 4X.

Immediately after it was determined that nobody won, the jackpot was raised to $680 million. But that lasted only about 10 hours until it jumped again to $700 million. The estimated cash payout would be $335.7 million.

That number will likely grow before the Wednesday night drawing, although it would need to gain another $31.2 million to become the 8th-largest prize all-time.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on August 3. There have been 35 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.