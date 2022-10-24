by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s drawing is now among the top-10 all-time. The jackpot has reached at least $625 million for Monday night’s drawing. That’s the eighth-largest ever for the game and a paltry $7.61 million short of the seventh-largest. The jackpot could increase before the 8:00 p.m. PDT drawing. No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night: 19, 25, 48, 55, 60 and the Powerball, 18. The Powerball jackpot was last won on August 3. There have been 34 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

RELATED: Received a car warranty robocall? It’s one of the most popular scams

The odds of winning the big prize is 1-in-292.2 million. For perspective, the odds of being struck by lighting once in your lifetime would be 1-in-15,000.

But, you’d have better luck winning Mega Millions or Powerball than filling out a perfect bracket in the NCAA Tournament. That’s 1-in-9.2 quadrillion.

Oregon is one of 45 states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands, that participates in Powerball and Mega Millions.

Five tickets sold in Oregon have previously won the Powerball jackpot. No ticket sold in Oregon has ever won the Mega Millions jackpot.