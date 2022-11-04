DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Strong sales boosted a Powerball jackpot to an estimated $1.6 billion, making it the largest lottery prize in history.

A drawing will be held Saturday night for the Powerball prize, which hasn’t been won in more than three months. That string of 39 consecutive drawings without a winner is a reflection of the tough odds of winning a jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million.

The jackpot increased Friday is the prize for a winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years.

Almost all winners instead opt for the cash prize, which for Saturday night’s drawing would be an estimated $782.4 million.

The prize leapfrogged Friday over the previous all-time high — a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in 2016 that was shared by three winners — and the $1.537 billion Mega Millions prize won in October 2018.

RELATED: $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon

RELATED: Sound financial advice from preschoolers on how to spend Powerball jackpot

How should you spend the money? We decided to ask some very good financial planners — preschoolers and kindergartners.

Powerball all-time largest jackpots

$1.6 billion: Nov. 5, 2022 $1.586 billion: Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets sold $768.4 million: March 27, 2019 $758.7 million: Aug. 23, 2017 $731.1 million: Jan. 20, 2021 $699.8 million: Oct. 4, 2021 $687.8 million: Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets) $632.6 million: Jan. 5, 2022 (two tickets) $590.5 million: May 18, 2013 $587.5 million: Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets)

Mega Millions all-time largest jackpots