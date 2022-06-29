▶️ Fed chair says ‘no guarantee’ Fed can tame inflation and save jobs

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said there’s “no guarantee″ the central bank can tame runaway inflation without hurting the job market.

Speaking Wednesday at a European Central Bank forum, Powell repeated his hope that the Fed can achieve a so-called soft landing — raising interest rates just enough to slow the economy and rein in surging consumer prices without sending the U.S. economy into a recession. He says “we believe we can do that.”

But he says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine made the job more difficult by disrupting commerce and driving up the price of food, energy and chemicals.

ECB President Christine Lagarde echoed the “major impact” of energy shocks.

At a hearing last week before the Senate Banking Committee, Powell said of a recession that, “It’s certainly a possibility. It’s not our intended outcome at all, but it’s certainly a possibility. And frankly the events of the last few months around the world have made it more difficult to achieve what we want, which is 2% inflation and still a strong labor market.”

