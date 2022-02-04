Powell Butte student arrested for leaving threatening voicemails at school

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Powell Butte Community Charter School student was arrested Thursday after making multiple phone calls threatening staff and students, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities – including the FBI – launched an investigation on Wednesday after threatening messages were left on the school’s voicemail, prompting the principal to cancel classes.

Deputies and school staff searched the building and Powell Butte Church next door but nothing suspicious was found.

School resumed for the roughly 200 K-12 students on Thursday, but additional messages were left at the school which led deputies to contact a 7th-grade boy, said Undersheriff James Savage.

He said the boy was searched and no weapons or devices were found.

But enough evidence was obtained to arrest the student for placing the threat to the school, he said.

Deputies also went to the student’s home in Powell Butte and collected evidence connecting him to the school threat.

The boy was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Deschutes County where the Crook County Juvenile Department contracts for juvenile crimes.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Prineville Police Department, Crook County Juvenile Department, Crook County District Attorney’s Office, Crook County School District, and the FBI.