Black bear spotted in Powell Butte

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office is warning people Powell Butte residents of a black bear sighting in the Red Cloud area.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office asked residents to be mindful of their garbage cans and their animals. They’re also advising people to leave wildlife alone and do not approach bears.

Oregon State Police Game troopers and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife have been advised, the sheriff’s office said.

