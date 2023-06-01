▶️ Powell Butte communications tower proposed: Public comment sought

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bureau of Land Management is opening a 30-day public comment period for feedback on a proposed communications tower for the Powell Butte and Alfalfa areas.

The proposed wireless communications facility will be on BLM land and private property near Powell Butte. It would be near the intersection of Stearns Road and SW Alfalfa Road — southeast of the Brasada Canyons Golf Course in Crook County.

It will have a 150-foot-tall monopole tower and related panel and microwave antenna, radio transmitters, radio receivers, and cables. The facility will also contain an equipment shelter, back-up emergency power generator, fuel tank, and buried utility line.

There will also be an access road to the project.

The public comment period ends at 4:30 p.m. on June 30.

Comments will be accepted at the address below, via email to blm_or_pr_lands@blm.gov, or by calling 541-416-6711. Project information can be accessed through the BLM’s ePlanning website at: https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2018065/510.

Deschutes Field Office



Lisa Clark



3050 NE 3rd Street 491



Prineville, OR 97754