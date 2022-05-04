Poverty, homelessness simulation to be hosted in Redmond

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

On May 20th, Redmond-based Oasis Village and Medford-based Rogue Retreat will host a free poverty simulation in Redmond.

The non-profits hope to give participants a different perspective of poverty and homelessness, as well as break down associated stereotypes.

Following the simulation, participants will have the opportunity to discuss the experience and answer the question “what can we do to improve the lives of local residents living in poverty?”

The simulation will take place at Mountain View Fellowship Church from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with lunch provided by Family Kitchen.

8:30-9 a.m.: Volunteer check-in and briefing

9-9:30 a.m.: Participant check-in

9:30-10 a.m.: Simulation introductory briefing

10-11:15 a.m.: Poverty simulation

11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m.: Group debrief

12:45-1:30 p.m.: Lunch

There is no charge to participate, but registration is required on a first-come-first-serve basis.