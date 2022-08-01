60-acre Potter Fire burning south of Potter Mountain; PCT closure

The following is from the Willamette National Forest as of 5:16 p.m. Sunday.
The Pacific Crest Trail has been closed due to the Potter Fire, on the Willamette National Forest, south of Potter Mountain, on the Middle Fork Ranger District. The trail section that’s closed is between OR 138 and Summit Lake.
The Potter Fire was reported Sunday morning around 9:00 am as 60 acres and active. Two, five person squads of firefighters were dispatched along with an engine.
Northwest Team 6, a Type 2 team, has been ordered to manage both the Potter Fire and the Windigo Fire which is to the south on the Umpqua National Forest. The team will be in-briefed Monday morning.