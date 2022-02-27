Potential land sale on Cline Buttes has Eagle Crest residents concerned

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Dozens of people took a tour through the juniper and sage to get a look at a piece of prime real estate that is up for sale.

They weren’t exactly looking to buy it, but rather save it from possible development.

The 160 acre tract, known as tax lot 5300, on Cline Buttes west of Redmond is owned by the Oregon Department of State Lands.

It is one of several tracts, 400 in total, the agency has listed for possible sale adjacent to the the proposed Thornburgh development.

“This will bring the development right up to our fence line,” said Robert Sharpe, a board member of the Eagle Crest Homeowners Association.

Proposed in the mid-2000s, the resort and golf course has been the subject of numerous land use appeals.

Sharpe lead residents on a walk through the area pointing out concerns if the land is sold.

He, and others that live in Eagle Crest, say the possible sale and development would interrupt an important wildlife corridor and cut off popular trails.

“The recreation opportunities will be savagely curtailed,” added Sharpe.

Many in the crowd had only recently heard of the sale, and some loudly booed at news that the possible buyer is the developer of the controversial resort.

“There is no justification for creation of a contiguous area for development, this is just plain you know a land grab and curtailing access to the Cline Buttes Recreation Area,” said Sharpe.

The Department of State Lands is holding a virtual public meeting March 10th, information on the meeting and how to comment on the sale can be found here.