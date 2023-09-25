Postal Service job fair at 4 Central Oregon locations this week

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Four Central Oregon post office locations will be holding a job fair Thursday.

The Postal Service said it is trying to fill thousands of positions across the state. USPS says there is an urgent need for mail carriers, clerks and mail handlers.

USPS said starting pay varies depending on the job. Starting pay for carriers ranges between $19 and $20 per hour paid bi-weekly.

The job fair will be 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Thursday at these locations. No appointment is necessary

Prineville Post Office

155 NE Court St.

Bend Post Office

2300 NE 4th St.

Redmond Post Office

618 NW Hemlock Ave.

Madras Post Office

73 SE 6th St.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: USPS honors civil rights leader, Ponca tribe Chief Standing Bear, with stamp