Mark your calendar: These are the deadlines for USPS holiday shipping

The U.S. Postal Service on Wednesday released its list of the dates customers need to have their gifts in the mail by to make sure they arrive before Christmas.

USPS also announced there will be no peak or demand surcharges during the holiday season.

Oregon and the lower 48 states

USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) — Dec. 16

Priority Mail — Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Alaska

USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

First-Class Mail — Dec. 16

Priority Mail — Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Hawaii

USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

First-Class Mail — Dec. 16

Priority Mail — Dec. 16

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Air/Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO), Diplomatic Post Office (DPO)

USPS Ground Advantage — Nov. 6

First-Class Mail — Dec. 9

Priority Mail — Dec. 9

Priority Mail Express Military Service — Dec. 15*

* PMEMS not available for APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 093

International Mail