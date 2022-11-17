Postal Service announces ship dates for holiday packages to arrive on time

Planning on shipping anything from a postcard to a present this holiday season and want it there by Christmas, Hanukkah or Kwanzaa? The U.S. Postal Service has released the dates it says you need to have them in the mail by to make sure they get there on time.
2022 Holiday Shipping Dates for Contiguous U.S. (Lower 48 States)
Recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before December 25
|Domestic Mail Class/Product
|Date (excluding Alaska & Hawaii)
|USPS Retail Ground® Service
|
Dec. 17
|First-Class Mail® Service
|
Dec. 17
|Priority Mail® Service
|
Dec. 19
|Priority Mail Express® Service2
|
Dec. 23
2022 Holiday Shipping Dates for Alaska & Hawaii
Recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before December 25
|First-Class Mail® Service
|Priority Mail® Service
|Priority Mail Express® Service
|USPS Retail Ground® Service
|Alaska
|
Dec. 17
|
Dec. 17
|
Dec. 21
|
Dec. 2
|Hawaii
|
Dec. 17
|
Dec. 17
|
Dec. 21
|
N/A
2022 Holiday Shipping Dates for International Mail
Recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before December 25
|Destination
|First-Class Package International Service®
|Priority Mail International® Service
|Priority Mail Express International® Service
|Global Express Guaranteed® Service3
|Africa
|
Nov. 29
|
Nov. 29
|
Dec. 6
|
Dec. 20
|Asia/Pacific Rim
|
Dec. 6
|
Dec. 6
|
Dec. 13
|
Dec. 20
|Australia/New Zealand
|
Dec. 6
|
Dec. 6
|
Dec. 13
|
Dec. 20
|Canada
|
Dec. 6
|
Dec. 6
|
Dec. 13
|
Dec. 22
|Caribbean
|
Dec. 6
|
Dec. 6
|
Dec. 13
|
Dec. 21
|Central & South America
|
Nov. 29
|
Nov. 29
|
Dec. 6
|
Dec. 20
|Europe
|
Dec. 6
|
Dec. 6
|
Dec. 13
|
Dec. 21
|Mexico
|
Dec. 6
|
Dec. 6
|
Dec. 13
|
Dec. 22
|Middle East
|
Dec. 6
|
Dec. 6
|
Dec. 13
|
Dec. 20
2022 Holiday Shipping Dates for Military Mail
Recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before December 25
|Addressed to
|USPS Retail Ground® Service
|First-Class Mail® Service
|Priority Mail® Service
|Priority Mail Express Military® Service (PMEMS)4
|APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs™ 090-092
|
Nov. 5
|
Dec. 9
|
Dec. 9
|
Dec. 16
|APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 093
|
Nov. 5
|
Dec. 9
|
Dec. 9
|
N/A
|APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 094-099
|
Nov. 5
|
Dec. 9
|
Dec. 9
|
Dec. 16
|APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 340
|
Nov. 5
|
Dec. 9
|
Dec. 9
|
Dec. 16
|APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 962-966
|
Nov. 5
|
Dec. 9
|
Dec. 9
|
Dec. 16