Postal Service announces ship dates for holiday packages to arrive on time

Package delivery
by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Thursday, November 17th 2022

Planning on shipping anything from a postcard to a present this holiday season and want it there by Christmas, Hanukkah or Kwanzaa? The U.S. Postal Service has released the dates it says you need to have them in the mail by to make sure they get there on time.

2022 Holiday Shipping Dates for Contiguous U.S. (Lower 48 States)

Recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before December 25

Domestic Mail Class/Product Date (excluding Alaska & Hawaii)
USPS Retail Ground® Service

Dec. 17
First-Class Mail® Service

Dec. 17
Priority Mail® Service

Dec. 19
Priority Mail Express® Service2

Dec. 23

2022 Holiday Shipping Dates for Alaska & Hawaii

Recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before December 25

  First-Class Mail® Service Priority Mail® Service Priority Mail Express® Service USPS Retail Ground® Service
Alaska

Dec. 17

Dec. 17

Dec. 21

Dec. 2
Hawaii

Dec. 17

Dec. 17

Dec. 21

N/A

2022 Holiday Shipping Dates for International Mail

Recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before December 25

Destination First-Class Package International Service® Priority Mail International® Service Priority Mail Express International® Service Global Express Guaranteed® Service3
Africa

Nov. 29

Nov. 29

Dec. 6

Dec. 20
Asia/Pacific Rim

Dec. 6

Dec. 6

Dec. 13

Dec. 20
Australia/New Zealand

Dec. 6

Dec. 6

Dec. 13

Dec. 20
Canada

Dec. 6

Dec. 6

Dec. 13

Dec. 22
Caribbean

Dec. 6

Dec. 6

Dec. 13

Dec. 21
Central & South America

Nov. 29

Nov. 29

Dec. 6

Dec. 20
Europe

Dec. 6

Dec. 6

Dec. 13

Dec. 21
Mexico

Dec. 6

Dec. 6

Dec. 13

Dec. 22
Middle East

Dec. 6

Dec. 6

Dec. 13

Dec. 20

2022 Holiday Shipping Dates for Military Mail

Recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before December 25

Addressed to USPS Retail Ground® Service First-Class Mail® Service Priority Mail® Service Priority Mail Express Military® Service (PMEMS)4
APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 090-092

Nov. 5

Dec. 9

Dec. 9

Dec. 16
APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 093

Nov. 5

Dec. 9

Dec. 9

N/A
APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 094-099

Nov. 5

Dec. 9

Dec. 9

Dec. 16
APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 340

Nov. 5

Dec. 9

Dec. 9

Dec. 16
APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 962-966

Nov. 5

Dec. 9

Dec. 9

Dec. 16
