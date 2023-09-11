▶️ WATCH: 500 gallons of spilled red wine flow through Portugese village

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Footage emerged on Monday of a river of red wine running through the street of a Portuguese village.

Two tanks owned by the Levira Distillery failed on Sunday, releasing some 581,000 gallons of wine into the streets of São Lourenço do Bairro.

The wine covered the entire width of the street, running in torrents down its gully.

Ana Nunes, who captured the wine spill on camera, said she has wine residue on her walls and that the wine drenched her plants.

She said the tanks burst around 10:30 a.m. local time, dumping enough wine into the streets, officials said, to fill an Olympic sized swimming pool.