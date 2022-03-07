Portland Winterhawks to prep for playoffs with practice at Bend Pavilion

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Portland Winterhawks hockey team coming to Bend on March 21st for practice prior to the start of the WHL playoffs.

This is the first time a WHL team will be on the ice at The Pavilion.

In addition to this practice session, there will be:

Learn to play/try hockey for free

Coaching clinic with Mike Johnston

Power Edge Pro ice sessions

The schedule is as follows:

Monday, March 21st

4 – 5 p.m. | Learn to Play/Try Hockey for Free

This session is open to any and all players from the community who want to try hockey or have participated in the BPRD house league/learn to play/learn to skate programs. It is also open to our 8U Rapids players. Gear will be provided as needed. WHL players will be on the ice for this session.

5:30 – 6:30 p.m. | Winterhawks Practice/Scrimmage

Come watch future NHL players as they participate in a practice and scrimmage on our home ice at the Pavilion.

6:30 – 7 p.m. | On-Ice Coaching Clinic with Mike Johnston

Mike is the head coach, vice president and general manager of the Portland Winterhawks. He’s led the Winterhawks to four consecutive WHL Finals appearances, including a championship in 2013. He has helped 28 Winterhawks get drafted into the NHL, including eight players being selected in the first round.

As of Monday, the Winterhawks have 14 games left in the regular season. They’re 36-13 on the season and have already clinched a spot in the playoffs.

—————–

About the Portland Winterhawks

The Portland Winterhawks are a junior ice hockey team based in Portland playing in the Western Hockey League (WHL), one of three leagues making up the Canadian Hockey League (CHL).

The Winterhawks are one of the most successful teams in terms of producing National Hockey League (NHL) alumni, a list that includes Sven Baertschi, Joe Morrow, Seth Jarvis, Ryan Johansen, Braydon Coburn, Adam Deadmarsh, Rob Klinkhammer, Brandon Dubinsky, Tyler Wotherspoon, Andrew Ference, Paul Gaustad, Jannik Hansen, Seth Jones, Brenden Morrow, Nino Niederreiter, Mike Vernon, Glen Wesley and Hall of Famers Mark Messier, Marian Hossa and Cam Neely.

The Winterhawks have won the Ed Chynoweth Cup three times and the Memorial Cup twice in five appearances (1982, 1983, 1986, 1998, 2013). The team has been in Portland since 1976–77.