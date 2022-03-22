▶️ Portland WinterHawks swoop over to the Pavilion in Bend

by Ally Osborne | Central Oregon Daily News

Flashes of red, white, and black cut across the ice, the thud of each puck rattles the barriers, and kids scream in their hockey sweaters.

The Portland WinterHawks are visiting Bend.

The free to watch practice and scrimmage was one of many events hosted by the team.

Other programs included a free kids lesson beforehand and an on-ice coaching session with head coach Mike Johnston afterwards.

Bend Parks and Recreation District as well as the Bend Rapids youth hockey club helped orchestrate the visit, which is the first time a Western Hockey League team has hit the ice in the Pavilion.

The WinterHawks previously visited Bend eight years ago, but the timing wasn’t ideal for a skate.

“Several years ago, we came down in September,” Johnston said, “The ice wasn’t in and I’ve always said to our team ‘I wouldn’t mind coming back when the ice is in and actually running a practice here.’”

Johnston said bringing hockey to Oregonians across the state is crucial to inspire more hockey barns like the Pavilion to be built.

His hope is that with their visits, University of Oregon’s hockey team visit, and the NHL addition of the Seattle Kraken, more Oregon kids will want to lace up some skates.

“That’s pretty good for the youth kids around here to see us and stuff and for us to be around them and have their passion grow as well,” said Cross Hanas, a left wing for the WinterHawks.

“We’ve had a tremendous response. Just a lot of people are talking about it,” said Jon Vlasak, a coach for Bend Rapids Youth Hockey, “A lot of people at our adult league games this week were talking about it.”

As kids of all ages ran throughout the barn in their WinterHawks souvenir practice sweaters, their excitement felt palpable.

“I mean especially the kids…like I said, the kids are just super psyched,” said Vlasak.