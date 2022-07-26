Portland TV cameraman assaulted on assignment

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a cameraman for Portland, Oregon’s NBC affiliate, KGW-TV, has been assaulted while on assignment.

The station reports that the reporter was wrapping up his video shoot Monday at a cooling station provided by a non-profit during this week’s heat wave when a man jumped over a picnic table, punched the cameraman and chased him to his news van, where he punched him again.

Police arrested Joshua David Sears for misdemeanor assault.

Court papers show Sears, who is homeless, does not yet have an attorney.

The reporter had cuts and a bruised eye but was not hospitalized.