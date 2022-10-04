Thorns owner Paulson steps away after damning abuse report

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Thorns owner Merritt Paulson has removed himself from a decision-making role with the National Women’s Soccer League club until the findings are released from an ongoing investigation into numerous scandals around the league.

Paulson is also the owner of Major League Soccer’s Portland Timbers.

He announced his decision in a statement one day after the release of the findings of an independent investigation into the NWSL’s abuse scandals.

Gavin Wilkinson and Mike Golub have both served in executive roles with Paulson’s teams.

They are also stepping away from the Thorns, who are headed into the NWSL playoffs.

