Portland Timbers, Thorns FC to require proof of vaccination for fans aged 12+

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Portland’s professional soccer teams will require proof of vaccination for all games at Providence Park, starting Aug. 25.

Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns FC fans aged 12 and above will need to supply a CDC vaccination card, a photocopy of the card, or a picture of the card on a mobile device before they can enter the venue.

“We felt a responsibility to change the policy with the health and safety of our fans as top priority while doing our part to reduce transmission in our community,” said Timbers and Thorns FC President of Business Mike Golub.

“This is not a place any of us thought we’d be, but the spread of the delta variant and risk to unvaccinated children made it an easy decision until the situation improves.

“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is safe, free, effective and the quickest way to end this pandemic,” Golub added.

Fans need to have received the second dose of their shot, or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, two weeks prior to attending a game.

The Thorns FC game against NJ/NY Gotham FC on Aug. 25 will be the first event requiring proof of vaccination.

The policy will not be in place for the Women’s International Champions Cup matches on Aug. 18 and Aug. 21.

Fans aged five and above have been required to wear masks in the venue since Aug. 13, but masks are optional when seated.