Portland Timbers announce 2022 schedule; home opener Feb. 26

Major League Soccer today unveiled the full 34-game, 2022 regular-season schedule for the Portland Timbers.

In their 12th season in MLS, the Timbers will host the New England Revolution to kick off the regular season on Saturday, Feb. 26 at Providence Park.



In 2022, the Timbers will have 13 matches featured on national television, (7 home, 6 away), including Portland’s season opener against 2021 Supporters’ Shield winner New England on FOX.

Both matches between Portland and Cascadia-rival Seattle will feature national television broadcasts this regular season.

The Timbers will take on Seattle at Lumen Field (July 9, FOX) before hosting Sounders FC (Aug. 26, ESPN) at Providence Park.



After only facing two Eastern Conference opponents in the 2021 regular season, Portland will square off against eight Eastern Conference teams in the 2022 campaign – four at home (Atlanta, New England, Orlando City, Philadelphia) and four on the road (New York Red Bulls, Miami, Toronto FC, Columbus Crew SC).

Notably, the Timbers will take on Orlando for the first time since defeating them in the 2020 MLS is Back Tournament Final.

Additionally, Portland will host Philadelphia for the first time since 2018 and Atlanta for its first visit to Providence Park since 2019.



The MLS regular season will begin earlier than ever before, kicking off on Saturday, Feb. 26 and running through Decision Day, the regular season finale, on Sunday, Oct. 9. The Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs directly follow the regular season, with three consecutive weeks of action leading up to the 2022 MLS Cup on Saturday, Nov. 5, more than two weeks prior to the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Nov. 21.



The full television and radio broadcast schedule for the 2022 season will be announced at a later date.



Schedule Breakdown:

Home Dates by Day of the Week:

Wednesday (2), Friday (1), Saturday (8), Sunday (6)



Road Dates by Day of the Week:

Wednesday (2), Saturday (10), Sunday (5)



Games by Month:

February (1), March (4), April (5), May (5), June (3), July (5), August (6), September (3), October (2)



Home Dates by Month:

February (1), March (2), April (2), May (2), June (2), July (2), August (3), September (2), October (1)



Road Dates by Month:

March (2), April (3), May (3), June (1), July (3), August (3), September (1), October (1)



Eastern Conference Opponents at Home:

Atlanta United FC, New England Revolution, Orlando City SC, Philadelphia Union



Eastern Conference Opponents Away:

Columbus Crew SC, Inter Miami CF, New York Red Bulls, Toronto FC



2022 Portland Timbers Schedule (home matches in bold)

All matches are Pacific time