Oregon sheriff’s deputy catches driver doing 176 mph

A sheriff’s deputy in Washington County, Oregon, allegedly clocked a driver doing 176 mph Wednesday

The sheriff’s office said it happened at 12:32 a.m. on Interstate 5 near Highway 217, southwest of Portland.

A deputy allegedly heard and saw a 2016 BMW M3 headed south at high speed. The deputy pulled out his Lidar to clock the BMW doing 176.

Another deputy further south on I-5 saw the BMW take an exit. The sheriff’s office said both vehicles caught up to the car, stopped it at an off-ramp and pinned it in to prevent the driver from running away.

The driver was identified as Milo Schneider, 19. The sheriff’s office said he cooperated with deputies and admitted that, at one point, he was going 183 mph.

Schneider was arrested for reckless driving, the sheriff’s office said.

