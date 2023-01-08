Portland Thorns’ Sophia Smith named US Soccer Female Player of the Year

by The Associated Press

Forward Sophia Smith has been named the U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year after leading the national team with 11 goals and starting in a team-high 17 matches.

The 22-year-old Smith is the youngest player to win the award since Mia Hamm won it at age 22 in 1994.

Smith is also the youngest player to lead the United States in scoring since Hamm had 10 goals in 1993.

“Obviously this is surreal, and I’m super humbled,” Smith said in a statement. “It’s been a very exiting year, and certainly there’s been some challenges, but just being able to grow and develop in the environments with the National Team and the Thorns, and being surround by such amazing players, players that I have looked up to for so long, has pushed me to become a better player and person.”

Smith, who plays for the Portland Thorns, was also named the National Women’s Soccer League Most Valuable Player after scoring 14 goals in 18 regular-season matches.

She also scored for the Thorns in the league’s title game.