Portland sees 1st measurable snow in April in known history

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland received the first measurable snowfall in April in recorded history on Monday.
The National Weather Service says one inch of snow fell at Portland International Airport, setting a record.
The agency says it’s the only measurable snowfall in April in Portland since record-keeping started in 1940.
Schools across the area were closed but by mid-morning the snow turned to a slushy rain.
Some areas west of Portland received heavier snow and Portland General Electric reported more than 55,000 customers were without power.
A winter storm warning was in effect on Mount Hood and between 12 and 24 inches of the white stuff was expected to fall.
OH MY GOD… crazy amount of snow in the west hills. Very difficult driving with numerous tree branches down or hanging low. Lots of people stuck in what look’s like 6-8 inches of snow. I highly recommend avoiding #LiveOnK2 #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/JBQyFildXY
— Mike Warner (@MikeKATU) April 11, 2022