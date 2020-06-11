Portland renames renovated park for prominent black leader

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A newly redeveloped park in Northeast Portland is being renamed to honor a prominent black female leader, removing a moniker with racist connotations.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the green space and playground formerly known as Lynchview Park will be called Verdell Burdine Rutherford Park, city officials announced Wednesday.

It honors Rutherford, a civil rights leader and historian who lived in Oregon from 1913 to 2001.

As president of the Portland chapter of the NAACP she helped pass the Public Accommodations Bill, also known as the Oregon Civil Rights Bill, which in 1953 outlawed discrimination in public places on the basis of “race, religion, color or national origin.”