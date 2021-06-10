Portland reaches $600K settlement in police killing of man

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Lawyers for the family of a 24-year-old man announced this week that they’ve reached a settlement with the city of Portland for a police shooting in 2017 that left Terrell Johnson dead.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the $600,000 settlement must still be approved by the Portland City Council.

On May 10, 2017, Portland Police Officer Samson Ajir shot and killed Johnson at a MAX light-rail station in Southeast Portland.

At the time, Johnson was experiencing a mental health crisis, according to the family’s attorney Juan Chavez.

The city’s attorney has disputed that.