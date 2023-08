by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A series of raccoon attacks in Portland is threatening dogs and their owners, and the attacks are being caught on video. Elise Haas of KOIN-TV in Portland reports.

RELATED: WATCH: Cougar spotted roaming at Shevlin Park

RELATED: VIDEO: Rare Sierra Nevada Red Fox spotted near Sparks Lake

RELATED: WATCH: Pair of foxes spotted on Bend Ring camera