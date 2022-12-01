▶️ Destination Oregon: Portland Puppet Museum

by Dave Jones

The art of puppetry goes back to 4000 B.C. in ancient Egypt. And this entertainment art form is still alive and well. So much so, in fact, that there is a puppet museum right here in Oregon.

In a quaint neighborhood in the Sellwood area of southeast Portland is the Portland Puppet Museum. It is owned and operated by Steven Overton.

Overton is trained to work in all medias of puppetry perfect for running a museum that is home to 2,700 puppets.

He has personally built 3,000 puppets in his career, which makes him supremely suited to give puppet-making workshops here.

The Portland Puppet museum is not just a place to look at puppets. It is also a performance venue. There is an outdoor theater that can seat up to 75 people for performances for all ages.

They also have an indoor performance area that seats up to 30 because — spoiler alert — it rains in Portland.

The Portland Puppet Museum has a YouTube channel where they show some of their performances, as well as a full length puppet feature film they produced.