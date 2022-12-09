▶️ 4 arrested for allegedly selling magic mushrooms at Portland business

Four people are under arrest at a business in Portland that allegedly sold psilocybin mushrooms.
The Portland Police Bureau and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office served a search warrant at the Shroom House.
The business was allegedly selling the so-called magic mushrooms.
Two people were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center and two others were issued criminal citations.
Investigators also seized more than $13,000 in cash and a large amount of psilocybin products.
RELATED: Deschutes County Commissioners prepare decision on psilocybin land-use
RELATED: Most of Central Oregon rejecting magic mushrooms, but one place saying yes