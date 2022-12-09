▶️ 4 arrested for allegedly selling magic mushrooms at Portland business

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Four people are under arrest at a business in Portland that allegedly sold psilocybin mushrooms.

The Portland Police Bureau and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office served a search warrant at the Shroom House.

The business was allegedly selling the so-called magic mushrooms.

Two people were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center and two others were issued criminal citations.

Investigators also seized more than $13,000 in cash and a large amount of psilocybin products.

