Report shows feds gathered intel on Portland protesters

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials under then-President Donald Trump compiled intelligence dossiers on people who were arrested at Black Lives Matter protests in Portland, Oregon. That’s according to a newly unredacted internal review.

When the so-called baseball cards on protesters were being compiled, some DHS intelligence analysts voiced concerns over the legality of collecting intelligence on protestors who had been arrested for minor infractions since they appeared to have little to no connection to domestic terrorism.

The DHS report says some of the employees even refused to participate.

The report was obtained by U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon.