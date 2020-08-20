Portland protesters set fire to county government building

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say protesters in Portland broke out the windows of a county government building, sprayed lighter fluid inside and set it on fire in a demonstration that ended with clashes with police.

The fire at the Multnomah Building damaged the county government’s office of community involvement.

A county official says that’s where Oregon’s first gay marriage took place and where protective gear has been distributed to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Police say two protesters were arrested in the demonstration that started late Tuesday night and ended early Wednesday.

One officer was reportedly left with minor injures as police broke up the demonstration.