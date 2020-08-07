Portland protesters cause mayhem again, police officer hurt

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protests in Portland turned violent again even after the mayor pleaded with demonstrators to stay off the streets.

Police say an officer suffered what was described as a severe injury after being hit with a rock late Thursday.

Other demonstrators outside a police precinct station used tire-puncturing devices to disable police vehicles.

The clashes this week have ratcheted up tensions in the city days after an agreement was reached for federal agents to stop defending a federal courthouse that was the target of the protests.

The nightly Portland protests have taken place since May 25, following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Tear gas was used by Portland police on protesters Wednesday for the first time since the U.S. agents left the city. On Thursday, Mayor Ted Wheeler warned the protesters clashing with police that “you are not demonstrating, you are attempting to commit murder.”