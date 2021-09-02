Portland protester sentenced to 15 months for arson

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man has been sentenced to federal prison for arson at the Multnomah County Justice Center during a protest in May 2020.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Edward Schinzing was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release. He also agreed to pay restitution to Multnomah County.

Schinzing was among a group of protesters that marched to the downtown Justice Center on May 29, 2020, the second day of protest in Portland after George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer.