Portland settles lawsuit over police use of tear gas

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The city of Portland has settled a federal lawsuit over its police bureau’s use of tear gas and other crowd control devices during racial justice protests in 2020.

Under the settlement, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Portland, the city has agreed to pay $250,000 to five demonstrators who claimed they were subject to tear gas while protesting lawfully.

The city has also agreed to stop using rubber ball distraction devices, commonly known as flash-bang grenades, as part of an injunction lasting 14 months.

The lawsuit was originally filed in June 2020 by the nonprofit Don’t Shoot Portland.