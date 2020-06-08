Portland police chief resigns amid George Floyd protests

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Not yet six months into her job as chief, Jami Resch is stepping down from leading the Portland Police Bureau as protests over the death of George Floyd roil the city.

Resch on Monday announced that she asked Charlie Lovell, an African American lieutenant, to serve as the next chief of police of Oregon’s largest city.

Demonstrators held two peaceful George Floyd protests in Portland but a third one that lasted until the early hours of Monday resulted in at least 20 arrests, with some demonstrators throwing objects at police, who fired tear gas and sponge-tipped projectiles.