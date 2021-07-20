Portland Police ask for help finding missing woman, former Redmond resident

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Portland Police Missing Persons Detectives would like help locating 21-year-old Mariah Roberts.

Roberts left her residence in southeast Portland on July 9, a little after noon and has not returned.

Police say she functions at the level of an adolescent which may make her vulnerable.

Roberts, a Redmond High School graduate, might have been seen in Woodburn and Salem, and was possibly heading to Eugene.

She was last seen wearing a red Champion logo sweatshirt, black Adidas shorts, black socks and white shoes.

She’s about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has straight dark hair past her shoulders and wears black-rimmed glasses.

Anyone who sees Roberts is asked to call the police and reference Portland Police case 21-187715.

Anyone who may have seen Roberts days ago or has other information about this missing case that is not timely may share that at missing@portlandoregon.gov.