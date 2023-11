by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Police made an arrest after shots were fired inside Portland International Airport Tuesday night.

Police say a woman opened fire around 11 p.m. at the security checkpoint for D and E gates.

The checkpoint reopened a few hours later.

Police have not identified the suspect or released any charges they may be facing.

