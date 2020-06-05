Portland, other cities rethink school police amid protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Public Schools, Oregon’s largest school district, will discontinue its use of Portland Police Bureau school resource officers and joins a handful of other urban districts from Minneapolis to Denver that are rethinking school police officers amid the outrage over the death of George Floyd.

Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero said Thursday that the district needed to “re-examine our relationship” with the police, a handcuffed black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck.

The head of an organization that trains resources officers says they represent the ultimate community-based approach and the move is shortsighted.