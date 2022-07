17-year-old and son missing from Portland; Believed to be in danger

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A teenager in foster care and son from the Portland area are missing and believed to be in danger. Oregon child welfare officials are asking the public to keep an eye out.

Heidy Hernandez-Lopez, 17, and her son Daimler Hernandez Lopez, 4, went missing from Portland on Monday.

Heidy is a child in foster care, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services, Child Welfare Division.

Although Heidy and Daimler are believed to be in the Portland Metro Area or Woodburn, an alert was sent out to media across the state.

Here are more details on each from ODHS.

Name: Heidy Hernandez-Lopez

Pronouns: She/her

Date of birth: Oct. 1, 2004

Height: 4-feet 10-inches

Weight: 123 pounds

Hair: Black

Eye color: Brown

Other identifying information: Heidy wears her hair shoulder length and has bangs. Often she will wear her hair in a ponytail. She has a mole on her left cheek and often wears a red braided bracelet on her wrist. Heidy primarily speaks Spanish and Mam (a Mesoamerican language). She often carries Daimer when in public. Name: Daimer Hernandez-Lopez

Pronouns: He/him

Date of birth: Dec. 16, 2017

Height: 3-feet 6-inches

Weight: 35 pounds

Hair: Black

Eye color: Brown

Other identifying information: Daimer is non-verbal and wears pull-up style diapers. He often fidgets with his fingers or shakes his head from side-to-side when he is upset or overwhelmed. You can report child abuse to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233). This toll-free number allows you to report abuse of any child or adult to the Oregon Department of Human Services, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year.

Below is the press release from ODHS in Spanish.