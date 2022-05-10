Portland man sentenced to prison on bank fraud charges involving Bend property

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Portland man was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday after using a residential Bend property he didn’t own as collateral for getting a bank loan.

U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon announced that 63-year-old Alireza Zamanizadeh, aka Ali Zamani, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison and five years’ supervised release.

The court also ordered that he pay $400,000 in restitution to the owner of the property.

Court documents show that Zamanizadeh filed a quitclaim deed in Deschutes County on or around Feb. 17, 2017, which transferred a residential property in Bend to his business for one dollar without the owner’s consent.

A quitclaim deed is a document used to quickly transfer the ownership of real property from one party to another.

Zamanizadeh proceeded to use the property as collateral to get a $316,092 bank loan from a mortgage lender, forging the property owner’s signature on a statement verifying the property transfer.

The mortgage company approved the loan and transferred the funds to Zamanizadeh’s bank account.

After Zamanizadeh failed to make loan payments, the real owner of the property purchased it out of foreclosure for $400,000.

On June 14, 2021, Zamanizadeh was charged by criminal information with bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. On September 14, 2021, he pleaded guilty to bank fraud.

This case was investigated by IRS-Criminal Investigation with assistance from the FBI. It was prosecuted by Katherine A. Rykken, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.