Portland man sentenced for fatally shooting childhood friend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man who said he was just “fooling around” when he put a gun to his childhood friend’s chin and fired the weapon has been sentenced to nearly seven years in prison.

The Oregonian reports 33-year-old Tyler Wayne Pierce was sentenced Friday for the June 19, 2019, death of 30-year-old Justin Stewart.

Pierce pleaded guilty in November to second-degree manslaughter with a firearm.

Prosecutors say the men were walking home from bar-hopping when Pierce pulled the handgun from his waistband and shot Stewart.

Pierce said he didn’t realize there was a bullet in the chamber.