Portland man dies in Hwy 20 crash near Brothers

A Portland man died Wednesday in a two-car crash on Highway 20 east of Brothers, according to the Oregon State Police.

Troopers were dispatched to a crash on Highway 20E around 4:15 a.m. The preliminary investigation revealed a Saturn Vue driven 39-year-old Stacey White of Lake Oswego was eastbound when it went into the westbound lane and struck a Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by 60-year-old Timothy Dunn of Las Vegas.

Timothy Dunn was taken by air ambulance to a Bend area hospital with serious injuries.

A passenger in the Chevrolet Silverado, 31-year-old Brian Dunn of Portland, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSP was assisted by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.