Portland man busted in Redmond after online sex sting

A Portland man was arrested Thursday after traveling to Redmond hoping to have sex with a 15-year-old girl he met online, police said.

That 15-year-old girl was actually a detective with the Redmond Police Department.

Lt. Jesse Petersen said the investigation began on July 21st when 45-year-old Martin Morin reached out online to someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

During the interaction Morin acknowledged the girl was 15-years-old and engaged in sexual conversations with her, Petersen said.

Morin then arranged to travel to Redmond, with the intent to meet the girl, provide her with alcohol, and to engage in sexual conduct.

The meeting was set for July 28, in Redmond’s Dry Canyon Park.

Instead of meeting the girl, Morin, to his surprise, was intercepted by members of the Redmond Police Department and arrested for first-degree Online Sexual Corruption of a Child and Luring A Minor, Petersen said.

He was taken to the Deschutes County Jail and bail was set at $25,000.

If you suspect a child of being a victim of abuse, you can make a report to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233); 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

You may also report child abuse or neglect to your local police department by calling dispatch at 541-693-6911 for non-emergency situations and 911 if it is an emergency. If you would like to learn more about child abuse prevention please look at the KIDS Center, a child abuse intervention center, webpage, https://kidscenter.org/child-abuse-prevention/, for more information.